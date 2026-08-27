Over 550 missing after mudslide in Tibet

Two local villagers have been rescued so far, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday updating the casualty figures.

According to the report, the mudslide, which occurred on the Nepalese side, struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County in Tibet on Wednesday morning.

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after devastating flash floods swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area in Tibet, causing heavy casualties.