CM Vijay assures assistance to trace Tamils

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has assured that necessary assistance will be extended to trace the Tamils who have gone missing in the Nepal flash floods.
He also expressed grief and shock over the flood situation in Nepal. In a statement issued by the State government on Wednesday, Vijay said several people have gone missing in the sudden floods in Nepal. "I have instructed officials at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to trace the missing Tamils and provide them with necessary assistance,” the Chief Minister said.
He assured that the State government was taking measures in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Nepal to ensure the safety of Tamils. The State government has also announced helplines for Tamils stranded in Nepal. Those in need of assistance can contact the 24/7 toll-free helplines operated by the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.
Helpline numbers within India: 1800 309 3793; outside India: +91 80 6900 9900 (Missed Call); contact: +91 80 6900 9901 Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, Control Room: 9289516712
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also issued emergency numbers for assistance related to Indians: +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
The Nepal Tourism Board has issued toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445 for help.