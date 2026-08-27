CM Vijay assures assistance to trace Tamils

Helpline numbers within India: 1800 309 3793; outside India: +91 80 6900 9900 (Missed Call); contact: +91 80 6900 9901 Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, Control Room: 9289516712

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also issued emergency numbers for assistance related to Indians: +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Nepal Tourism Board has issued toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445 for help.