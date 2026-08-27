Authorities to distribute solar power banks in Nepal's flood-hit regions

He said immediate restoration of electricity in Rasuwa was not possible as the flood washed away a substation. "We have already dispatched 300 units of power banks and another 200 are on the way so that people can use them as an alternative source of lighting and to charge mobile phones," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) restored electricity supply to various parts of Nuwakot through alternative transmission arrangements, The Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

The NEA said the restoration took place through an alternative line from Sindhupalchok.