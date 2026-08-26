Flash flood in Nepal: Launch rescue operations on war footing, says TNCC chief

According to Tagore's statement, tourists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and several other States have been caught in the flood-hit region. More than 50 people from Tamil Nadu, particularly from Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Cuddalore, are among those stranded, he said.

Expressing concern over the situation, Tagore urged the Centre to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded Tamil tourists and other Indians.

He appealed to the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate closely with the Nepal government and launch rescue operations on a war footing

Tagore also called for all possible assistance to be extended to the stranded people, irrespective of their nationality, until they are safely evacuated from the flood-affected area.