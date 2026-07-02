Case filed against ex-TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother in Rs 35 crore TVK MLA 'bribe' row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s political battle intensified on Thursday after police registered a case against Ashok Kumar, the brother of former DMK minister and Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji, in connection with an alleged attempt to induce a ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator to defect by offering Rs 35 crore.
The case has emerged amid continuing political uncertainty following the Assembly election, in which no party secured an outright majority.
The TVK, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats and subsequently formed the government with the support of Congress and other parties that had contested the election as part of the DMK-led alliance.
Since the formation of the government, several AIADMK legislators have resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK, boosting the ruling party’s strength in the House. However, DMK President MK Stalin has consistently maintained that the TVK government does not enjoy a stable majority and has repeatedly claimed that the state could witness fresh Assembly elections at any time.
Against this backdrop, Chennai Police recently arrested five persons in connection with an alleged conspiracy to topple the government by persuading a TVK legislator to switch allegiance.
The case was registered following a complaint by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that he had been repeatedly approached with offers and threats to leave the ruling party.
According to police sources, the accused allegedly negotiated with the legislator, offering Rs 35 crore in return for his support.
During interrogation, investigators claim that one of the arrested accused, Naresh, disclosed that he had personally met Ashok Kumar in Chennai before approaching Elaiyaraja.
He allegedly told investigators that he contacted the TVK MLA on the instructions of Ashok Kumar and Senthil Balaji.
Police are now probing the nature of the alleged meetings, financial promises and communications between the accused and those suspected of orchestrating the operation.
Investigators are also examining electronic evidence, call records and other materials collected during the inquiry.
Based on the statements recorded during the investigation, police have registered a case against Ashok Kumar under four provisions of law, including sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Officials said the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts and further action would depend on the evidence gathered.
The alleged horse-trading case has triggered a fresh political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK accusing the opposition of attempting to destabilise the government, while the investigation is expected to have significant political ramifications in the coming days.