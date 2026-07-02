Case filed against ex-TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother in Rs 35 crore TVK MLA 'bribe' row

Against this backdrop, Chennai Police recently arrested five persons in connection with an alleged conspiracy to topple the government by persuading a TVK legislator to switch allegiance.

The case was registered following a complaint by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that he had been repeatedly approached with offers and threats to leave the ruling party.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly negotiated with the legislator, offering Rs 35 crore in return for his support.

During interrogation, investigators claim that one of the arrested accused, Naresh, disclosed that he had personally met Ashok Kumar in Chennai before approaching Elaiyaraja.

He allegedly told investigators that he contacted the TVK MLA on the instructions of Ashok Kumar and Senthil Balaji.

Police are now probing the nature of the alleged meetings, financial promises and communications between the accused and those suspected of orchestrating the operation.

Investigators are also examining electronic evidence, call records and other materials collected during the inquiry.

Based on the statements recorded during the investigation, police have registered a case against Ashok Kumar under four provisions of law, including sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials said the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts and further action would depend on the evidence gathered.

The alleged horse-trading case has triggered a fresh political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK accusing the opposition of attempting to destabilise the government, while the investigation is expected to have significant political ramifications in the coming days.