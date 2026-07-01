Was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against Speaker, says TVK MLA; Chennai cops name Senthilbalaji for plotting

When Ilayaraja disconnected the call, Thirunavukkarasu called again and allegedly told the MLA that a resolution was to be moved in the State Assembly against Speaker JCD Prabhakar. He asked the legislator to vote against the Speaker, who belongs to his own party, and offered Rs 35 crore as bribe.

The MLA refused and warned Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again. In response, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened him saying he and his family would face consequences if he dared to disclose the conversation to anyone. Following this, Ilayaraja approached the police, seeking an investigation into the attempt to bribe and threatening him and his family.