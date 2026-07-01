Was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against Speaker, says TVK MLA; Chennai cops name Senthilbalaji for plotting

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a man claiming to represent a political strategy firm, were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a TVK legislator with Rs 35 crore to vote against the Assembly Speaker, and allegedly threatening him for refusing the offer. The city police claimed that the whole effort was engineered by senior DMK leader and MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother.
N Ilayaraja, the TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai city police Commissioner on Monday (June 29) stating that he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, with the offer.
Thirunavukkarasu allegedly told Ilayaraja that he ran Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), a survey firm. Claiming to be contacting him on behalf of "some people from an important party", the man sought for an in-person meeting.
When Ilayaraja disconnected the call, Thirunavukkarasu called again and allegedly told the MLA that a resolution was to be moved in the State Assembly against Speaker JCD Prabhakar. He asked the legislator to vote against the Speaker, who belongs to his own party, and offered Rs 35 crore as bribe.
The MLA refused and warned Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again. In response, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened him saying he and his family would face consequences if he dared to disclose the conversation to anyone. Following this, Ilayaraja approached the police, seeking an investigation into the attempt to bribe and threatening him and his family.
Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam. Two others who allegedly worked behind the scenes, Naresh of Tiruchy and Thiagarajan of Medavakkam, were also arrested.
According to the police, Naresh had met V Ashok Kumar, the influential brother of former DMK minister and current Coimbatore (South) MLA Senthilbalaji, in Chennai. Officials said their investigation found that Thirunavukkarasu contacted Ilayaraja on the instructions of Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar.
The police added that inquiries were continuing to identify any other individuals involved in the conspiracy.