Poaching plotters eyed many ruling party MLAs

Meanwhile, finding himself in the eye of the controversy, influential DMK leader V Senthilbalaji’s brother RV Ashok Kumar moved the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail on Friday. The court adjourned the plea to July 6 after the government advocate sought time to get instructions from the police.

Earlier in the day, reports quoting police sources claimed that the alleged plan to buy MLAs involved not only politicians but also a corporate entity, adding that the company had readied a war chest of Rs 180 crore to execute the plan. The accused arrested in the case were staying in star hotels in Guindy and East Coast Road to hatch the plan. Their stay in the star hotel in Guindy was paid for by a corporate company, reports claimed.