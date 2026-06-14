PMK's alms: Rebel AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam's latest salvo against Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK losing ideological core

Under Palaniswami's leadership, the party founded by MG Ramachandran on the bedrock of anti-DMK sentiment, was losing its ideological identity, he said.

He claimed that a small clique of sycophants had insulated the general secretary from the harsh realities on the ground where cadres and second-line leaders are abandoning the party one after another.

Invoking party history, Shanmugam asked whether party founder MGR could ever be called a traitor just because the DMK leadership branded him as one when expelling him decades ago.

"When MGR was expelled from the DMK, they called him a traitor. So, did MGR become a traitor? He was the sole reason for the DMK's victories, the reason why CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi became chief ministers," Shanmugam said, slamming Palaniswami for raising "traitor" charge at dedicated workers leaving the party out of sheer frustration.

"After the demise of Jayalalithaa, the party has faced consecutive defeats, and its vote share is diminishing with every election. Everyone from the top headquarters to the grassroots cadre understands why we lost, except for one person - the general secretary," Shanmugam added.