Backed by 70 of 82 district secretaries, Edappadi K Palaniswami buys time

CHENNAI: Even as the rebel faction led by senior leader and former Law Minister CVe Shanmugam continued to press for convening the AIADMK general council, the district secretaries’ meeting convened by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ended without taking any decision on the issue.
Of the 82 district secretaries in the party, more than 70 attended the meeting. One notable development was the absence of former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar, who has maintained a neutral stance without supporting either faction.
District secretaries who participated in the meeting submitted signed forms, collected from general council members in their respective districts, expressing support for Palaniswami and assuring cooperation with his leadership and the party's decisions.
Addressing the gathering, Palaniswami announced that he would soon hold separate consultative meetings district-wise to address grievances and strengthen the party organisation.
Earlier, district secretaries’ meetings were usually held under the leadership of the party general secretary. However, the press release issued after Tuesday’s meeting stated that it was conducted under the chairmanship of party presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain in the presence of Palaniswami.
In another significant development, Palaniswami arrived at the party headquarters ahead of the district secretaries, becoming the first senior leader to reach the venue.
After the meeting, senior AIADMK leader and Deputy general secretary RB Udhayakumar said everyone had the right to make requests, including demands for convening the general council, but the decision rested with the general secretary, who was guiding the party after assessing the prevailing political situation and cadre sentiment.
Rejecting criticism over the party’s electoral setbacks, he said the AIADMK, in its 54-year history, had witnessed both victories and defeats and would continue efforts to rebuild its strength. Comparing the party to a mother, he said cadres would remain loyal to the AIADMK even during difficult times.
Udhayakumar said party functionaries had participated enthusiastically in the meeting and expressed confidence in the AIADMK leadership. He also asserted that party workers and functionaries remained firm in their support for Palaniswami’s leadership.