No rift in party as 95 pc functionaries back EPS, says Agri Krishnamurthy

Addressing a press conference here, senior AIADMK leader and Tiruvannamalai south district secretary “Agri” SS Krishnamurthy dismissed allegations made by former Rajya Sabha MP CVe Shanmugam and other “disgruntled elements” as “completely false, baseless and contrary to the ground reality.”

Referring to the meeting of district secretaries and headquarters office-bearers held on May 19 at the party office in Royapettah, Krishnamurthy said the attendance demonstrated strong support for Palaniswami.