AIADMK vote bank has declined, EPS acting like a dictator: C Ve Shanmugam

CHENNAI: AIADMK senior leader C Ve Shanmugam on Monday levelled a series of allegations against Edappadi K Palaniswami after holding consultations with his supporters.
Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam claimed that the AIADMK’s vote bank had weakened significantly and said the party leadership failed to discuss the reasons behind repeated electoral defeats.
CVS said several leaders had insisted on re-inducting expelled leaders, including O Panneerselvam, but alleged that EPS rejected the proposal.
“We urged the leadership to convene a general council meeting to discuss the election defeat, but Edappadi Palaniswami did not take any decision on it,” he said.
He further claimed that some leaders had suggested forming an alliance with Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the elections, but EPS allegedly ignored the idea.
According to him, alliance parties were sidelined and not treated with respect by the AIADMK leadership.
Accusing EPS of functioning like a dictator, Shanmugam alleged that internal democracy within the party was being suppressed.
He also told party functionaries not to fear disciplinary action or disqualification during the current internal rift, stating that such removals would not stand legally during a split.
“Victory and defeat are common in politics. But we are facing only defeats continuously. Our only aim is to strengthen the AIADMK,” he said.
Palaniswami’s move to remove some of the office-bearers and appoint new people to those posts was void as per rules, Shanmugam contended.
Speaking to reporters after holding discussions with the fellow leaders of the faction, Shanmugam cited rulings by the Election Commission of India and various court orders to contend that only those office-bearers who were in charge on the day when the dispute arose would be recognised as per rules.
Both Palaniswami and rebel leader SP Velumani have staked claimed as the legislature party leader of the AIADMK. Citing legal provisions, Shanmugam said whoever occupied the posts on that day would remain in charge, regardless of the orders issued by Palaniswami.
“All the office-bearers will remain in the same post. They do not have to be afraid of the intimidations,” said Shanmugam, flanked by Velumani and C Vijayabaskar.
The only aim and demand that they were putting forth was to strengthen the party, he claimed. “We want the party be brought back to the path of victory. All those who were expelled should be brought back to strengthen the party. We are willing to discuss the matter, but it should be done in the general council meeting. We will abide by any decision taken there,” said Shanmugam, who has assumed leadership of the rebel faction.