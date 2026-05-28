CHENNAI: After being on the brink of a split for several days, the crisis within the AIADMK fizzled out on Wednesday, with the rebel MLAs, barring their leader C Ve Shanmugam, returning to the ‘official’ faction headed by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The dissenters, who had tried to oust Palaniswami as the party chief citing the setback in the Assembly election, were forced to a corner after a series of developments, including the TVK denying Cabinet posts, desertion of MLAs to the ruling party and Palaniswami camp, and the threat of disqualification hanging over their heads for having violated the whip to vote against the confidence motion.
After the reality of their situation hit them, the rebels initiated hectic parleys with Palaniswami to strike a compromise. Such was their situation that they even had to give up the face-saving demand to be reinstated to their older party position, from which Palaniswami had unceremoniously ousted them for disobeying his order.
Finally, with no other option left, the rebels decided to return to remain under Palaniswami’s leadership. On Wednesday, the 14 MLAs remaining in the rebel camp met the party chief at his Greenways Road residence. Reports said they tendered written apology for violating party discipline.
Conspicuous by his absence C Ve Shanmugam, the strongman from Villupuram who led the rebellion against Palaniswami. During the days when they seemed to have the upper hand, the understanding seemed to be that he would lead the party while another senior leader, SP Velumani, would be the party’s floor leader.
On Wednesday, however, the decimation of the dissenters was complete: Of the 25 MLAs, four resigned and joined the TVK, six had returned to Palaniswami camp already, the remaining MLAs followed, leaving Shanmugam isolated.
Later, they went along with leaders from the Palaniswami faction to meet Speaker JCD Prabhakar to withdraw the letters that they had submitted earlier seeking the disqualification of the MLAs of both faction. The rebels also gave up on the claim for recognising Velumani as the floor leader and C Vijayabaskar as the party Whip. Now, there is only one claimant for the floor leader position, Palaniswami; and only one Whip, Agri SS Krishamurthy.
Prabhakar said he would announce his decision on the matter on Thursday.
Putting up a brave face, Velumani told the media that there was no split in the party. “It was only a difference of opinion that we had,” he claimed, adding that even Shanmugam was in agreement about the course of action that they have adopted.