Madurai train fire: Mortal remains of 9 pilgrims airlifted to Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The mortal remains of nine victims, who died in a fire accident at a train compartment stationed near Madurai yard on Saturday were brought to Lucknow Airport on Sunday.

The remains are being taken to their native places.

The mortal remains of nine victims and injured persons were brought to Lucknow by four Indigo flights--6E 6311, 6E 2088, 6E 2789, 6E 7389 and 6E 6353. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister who also went to the airport expressed his grief over the accident and said, "This is an hour of grief. I pray for all the departed souls to give them a place at your feet and give courage to the family to bear the pain.

Mohit Singh, the son of a woman passenger who was on board the train and was injured, said that he is happy that his mother is all well.

"I am here to take my mother back; she is coming. I am happy she is alright. I am thankful for the way both state governments (Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu) did their jobs," he said.

Another woman passenger- Jyoti Gupta, while talking about the accident said, "Around 5 am, there was a smell of fire. After that, we started shouting. The door of the train was locked, We broke that by a rod and jumped from the train."

As per the officials, tourists had travelled from Lucknow in a special train coach to Tamil Nadu on a spiritual tour. However, nine people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a stationary coach, as they were found using a cooking cylinder in the wee hours on Saturday.

Also, over 50 persons were injured after a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment near the Madurai Railway Station in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

A “private party coach” was attached at Nagercoil Junction on August 25 by Train number 16730, the Punalur-Madurai Express, which began its journey from Lucknow on August 17 and arrived at Madurai at 3.47 am today.

The “party coach” was detached and kept at the Madurai Stabling line where the fire broke out at 5.15 a.m, according to a statement by Southern Railway.

According to the Southern Railway, the fire was triggered by an “illegally smuggled gas cylinder.” Meanwhile, In the wake of the incident Southern Railways released a statement informing that Carrying inflammable articles and explosives is a punishable offence under the Railways Act.

“Carrying inflammable articles like gas cylinders, crackers, acid, Kerosene, petrol, thermic welding, stove, etc. and explosives is a punishable offence under sections 67,164 and 165 of Railways Act of 1989,” mentioned the statement from Southern Railway.

“Southern Railway appeals to rail passengers not to carry any inflammable/explosive items and travel with utmost safety by not risking their lives carrying inflammable articles,” read the statement further.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the accident and also expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed officials to coordinate with railway officials and make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of all the injured passengers belonging to UP.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Railway, Safety in Southern Circle AM Chowdhary said, “I have enquired about the passengers who were in the hospital. Now I am going to the incident site. After I take all the statements & analyse all the evidence then I will complete the enquiry.”