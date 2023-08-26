Blaze in Madurai train's private party coach, nine dead

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a private party coach in a passenger train carrying Uttar Pradesh pilgrims went up in flames, on Saturday morning, as an illegally brought cylinder exploded. Initial reports reveal that nine have died and several were injured, according to Daily Thanthi.

The said coach was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday ( 25.8.23) by train no. 16730 ( Punalur _ Madurai Exp) which arrived Madurai at 3.47. Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line.

The party coach is said to have caught fire around 5 am and the fire was put off by firemen around 7 am. The number of casualties was initially at two, and it subsequently rose to five and now nine.

The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire, according to reports. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself.

Further probe is on and the district collector Sangeetha has reached to spot to assess the situation.

