Rescue difficult as deceased were elderly: Local on Madurai train fire accident

MADURAI: Mannan V Prakash, resident of Bodi Line, Madurai, who attempted to rescue those ill fated victims from the bogie after hearing a crackling sound in the early morning, said since all those nine deceased victims were elderly, they couldn't escape the flames.

However, eleven co-passengers jumped down from the bogie and managed to escape.

MR Pandi, another resident, said two victims were women passengers rescued immediately with simple injuries.

Neeraj Kumar Mishra, one of the survivors, and pilgrim from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, broke down in tears saying that it's very unfortunate and added that his family was about to travel to Rameswaram on this day.

A. Xavier, a retired railway employee, said the authorities should create tourists siding with kitchen and other basic facilities to avoid such incident.