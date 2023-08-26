Carrying inflammable articles a punishable offence under Railways Act

CHENNAI: The railway department was justified in going after the tour operator who organised the trip for the pilgrims killed/injured in the Madurai train fire accident.

Railway rules insist that the private tourist parties give a written undertaking to the railway authorities that they would not carry inflammable articles on board during the journey. In the instant case, one Harish Kumar had given an undertaking on August 9 in this regard.However, the private party had illegally carried a gas cylinder, stove, and other inflammable articles which led to the freak fire accident, as is evident from the eyewitness accounts and evidence collected from the spot.

Under sections 67,164 and 165 of the Railways Act of 1989, carrying inflammable articles like gas cylinders, crackers, acid, Kerosene, petrol, thermit welding, stove, etc. and explosives is a punishable offence.

As per para 9 of the Railway Manual, private tourist parties should give a written declaration that they will not carry any inflammable article during their journey.

Persons violating the rules could face imprisonment up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or both under rule 164 of the Act. Under rule 165 the person (s) carrying such (prohibited) goods shall be imposed a fine of up to Rs 500 and face liability for injury or damage caused.

CRS inquiry on Aug 27

Meanwhile, the railway department has notified a formal inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle on Sunday, August 27 into " the incident of Fire at about 05.15 hrs on 26th August 2023 involving IRCTC Tourist Coach (NE Railway – NE – CN 113210) Stabled in Madurai Railway Station Yard".

The inquiry will commence from 09.30 hrs on 27th August (Sunday) in the DRM's conference Hall, at the Divisional Railway Manager's office Complex, Madurai. Any Member of the Public having knowledge relating to the incident and matter connected therewith and desiring to give evidence may do so at the DRM's Conference Hall, Divisional Railway Manager's Office Complex, Madurai, on 27th August 2023 or write to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, 2ndFloor, Rail Sanraksha Bhavan, Bengaluru – 560 023, an official communication from Southern Railway said.