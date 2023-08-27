Nine mortal remains of Madurai fire accident victims brought to Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of nine victims who died in a fire accident at a party coach stationed in Madurai yard on Saturday were brought to Chennai airport on Sunday morning. The remains are being taken to their native State.

As per the reports, tourists had travelled from Lucknow in a special train coach to Tamil Nadu on a spiritual tour. However, nine people were burnt to death when a fire broke out in a stationary coach, as they were found using a cooking cylinder in the wee hours on Saturday.

As all the nine bodies cannot be transported on the same passenger flight, two different passenger flights from the Chennai airport have been arranged. Autopsy of the recovered bodies were done at the Madurai government hospital.

After the medical procedures, the nine bodies were brought to Chennai airport in three different ambulances from Madurai last night. Five bodies are scheduled to be transported through an Indigo passenger flight to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday noon around 12:05 pm. The remaining four bodies are sent on an Indigo passenger flight to Lucknow from Chennai via Bengaluru at 11:30 am.

The bodies will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow by Southern Railway police personnel, upon the arrival on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 14 people who sustained minor injuries during the incident are sent to Lucknow in a Indigo passenger flight along with four Railway personnel on Sunday noon.