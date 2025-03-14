LIVE | Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: Airport in Ramanathapuram, 2,000-acre global city near Chennai among key announcements
The Business Advisory Committee of the House is set to meet later in the day to finalise the duration of the Assembly session.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Budget for 2025-26 is being presented by State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Legislative Assembly building in the state Secretariat.
The Business Advisory Committee of the House is set to meet later in the day to finalise the duration of the Assembly session.
House Speaker M Appavu announced that the supplementary budget for the year would be tabled next on March 21.
Live Updates
- 14 March 2025 11:32 AM IST
-Rs 21,906 crore allocated for the Health and Family Welfare Department.
-A new bird sanctuary will be established in Dhanushkodi.
-Rs 74 crore allocated as subsidy for 19,000 artisans under the 'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam.'
- 14 March 2025 11:25 AM IST
Detailed Project Reports (DPR) will be prepared for the extension of the Chennai Metro Rail corridor from Tambaram to Guindy via Velachery (21 km) and from Lighthouse to the High Court (6 km), as announced in the budget.
- 14 March 2025 11:21 AM IST
TN announces plan to set up a new airport in Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, given the rising tourist inflow in the region
- 14 March 2025 11:16 AM IST
950 New Electric Buses for Chennai
To reduce air pollution and improve the environment, 950 electric buses will be introduced in Chennai, 75 in Coimbatore, and 100 in Madurai. A total of 1,125 electric buses will be launched this year with financial assistance from the World Bank and the German Development Bank for public use.
- 14 March 2025 10:58 AM IST
Work expedited to setup new airport at Parandur near Chennai, says TN Minister Thangam Thenarasu in Budget speech.
- 14 March 2025 10:53 AM IST
TN Budget announces 10 more 'Thozhi' working women's hostels at cost of Rs 77 crore; already 13 hostels are functioning.
- 14 March 2025 10:52 AM IST
Women, who are eligible but have not yet received Rs 1,000 per month assistance, will soon get opportunity to apply: TN Fin Minister.
- 14 March 2025 10:51 AM IST
Ring Main Pipeline Project
Greater Chennai Corporation receives drinking water from five water treatment plants and three seawater desalination plants. Each plant is designed to supply specific areas of the city through separate main pipelines.
Thus, when required, surplus water from one area cannot be diverted to another area where there is a shortage.
To address this issue, a new project, ‘Ring Main Pipeline Project’, will be 19 implemented for connecting all the water distribution stations to ensure equitable distribution of water supply to all the water distribution stations in Chennai city.
This project will be implemented over the next three years at an estimated cost of Rs.2,423 crore to ensure balanced water supply.
- 14 March 2025 10:46 AM IST
Adyar River Restoration and Beautification Project
The project has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.1,500 crore in collaboration with private partners.
The first phase of this project, scheduled for completion within 30 months, will prioritize the works between Saidapet and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Bridge, with these tasks expected to be completed within 15 months.
Additionally, seven climate-resilient Sponge Parks will be set up across Greater Chennai Corporation areas at an estimated cost of Rs.88 crore.
- 14 March 2025 10:45 AM IST
6,483 km roads to be upgraded
In the year 2025-26, roads measuring a length of 6,483 km in all Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats in Tamil Nadu will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs.3,750 crore by converging various funds.
Under this scheme, in particular, roads to an extent of 570 km will be taken up at a cost of Rs.486 crore in Greater Chennai Corporation, Rs.200 crore in Coimbatore Corporation and Rs.130 crore in Madurai Corporation.