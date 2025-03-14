TN Budget 2025: State govt staff can surrender earned leave again

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarusu on Friday announced restoration of the earned leave (EL) surrender system while presenting the Budget for 2025.

The system will allow more than 9 lakh government employees and teachers to encash their EL by surrendering up to 15 days of leave, with effect from April 1, 2026, the minister said.

The EL surrender system suspended due to the severe financial strain in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thennarusu told the Assembly.