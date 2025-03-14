TN Budget 2025: What are the key announcements for airports in the State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced plans to establish a new airport in Rameswaram of Ramanathapuram district during the presentation of the State budget for the year 2025-2026.

The proposed airport in Rameswaram is expected to increase tourism in the region and improve development in the economically backward areas of the State.

Additionally, land acquisition worth Rs 350 crore is underway for the proposed airport in Salem while the construction of the greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai has been fast-tracked, the minister announced.

Thennarasu also revealed that the government has already acquired land for expanding key airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Thoothukudi, at a total of Rs 2,938 crore. The lands have been allocated to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

