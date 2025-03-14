TN Budget 2025: Semiconductor parks in Coimbatore to bioscience park near Chennai announced
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu announced several schemes and measures for industrial growth and infrastructure development during the 2025-26 State Budget presentation on Friday.
Here are some of those key announcements:
- A 2,000-acre modern city near Chennai with IT parks, Fin-Tech zones, R&D centres, residential complexes along with Metro, express buses, and road networks for connectivity.
- 10 new ITIs with ₹152 crore investment, training 1,308 students annually. 7 ITIs for construction workers’ children, training 1,370 students per year.
- ₹20,000 subsidy for 2,000 gig workers to buy electric scooters. Group insurance for 1.5 lakh gig workers. New worker lounges in Chennai and Coimbatore.
- Semiconductor Mission 2030 with ₹500 crore investment. Semiconductor parks in Coimbatore's Sulur & Palladam, spanning an extent 100 acres each).
- Non-leather footwear hubs creating 1 lakh jobs, 80% for women. Footwear parks in Madurai and Cuddalore, generating 20,000 jobs.
- Industrial parks in Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, and Pudukottai.
- Coimbatore Pump Industry Excellence Centres to boost foundry sector.
- New airport planned in Rameshwaram. ₹2,938 crore for expanding Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Thoothukudi airports.
- Hosur to become a new hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), R&D, and IT, similar to OMR in Chennai.
- Bioscience Park near Chennai with high-end infrastructure for biotech and life sciences manufacturing.
- The Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025 will drive investment in ship design, fabrication, and engine production, creating 30,000 jobs in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi.