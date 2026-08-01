DMK moves Supreme Court over Cauvery, slams Vijay's 'solo' strategy

The petition, filed by AKS Vijayan, secretary of the DMK's Farmers' Wing, sought urgent directions to Karnataka to implement the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's July 28 order, affirmed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on July 30, by releasing 3,500 cusecs of water daily at Biligundlu for 15 days and making good the shortfall from July 29 onwards.

The DMK also sought directions to Karnataka to clear the accumulated backlog of about 9.46 tmc ft due at Biligundlu as of July 26 through releases of around 7,000 cusecs a day for 15 days. It further requested the apex court to direct the CWMA to monitor reservoir releases and daily inflows at Biligundlu and submit compliance reports. The party has also sought to implead itself and the CWMA in the pending Cauvery case before the Supreme Court.

Arguing that lakhs of Cauvery delta farmers were facing severe hardship due to Karnataka's continued non-compliance with binding statutory directions, the DMK urged the apex court to intervene immediately to safeguard farmers' livelihoods and enforce its earlier judgment.