Despite farmers' opposition, TN CM Vijay to pursue bilateral talks with Karnataka on Cauvery

Amidst a severe shortage of water afflicting the state, especially the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, marring the prospects of raising the short-term Kuruvai paddy crop, and with the customary opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 getting postponed due to inadequate water storage level, the famers have demanded the state government to explore legal options against Karnataka rather than hold diplomatic talks.

Farmer representatives who attended a consultative meeting with state Agriculture Minister R Vinoth here on Monday have sought the cancellation of talks between the two states. The representatives of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers' Association argued that direct negotiations would bypass the established legal protocol and contradict the Supreme Court verdict.

The opposition DMK, which has registered a strong protest to the diplomatic talks, has demanded the state government to strive for establishing a dedicated tribunal to resolve the Cauvery water dispute, and obtain the state's rightful share of the Cauvery water.