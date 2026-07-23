MK Stalin says Vijay government silent on Cauvery row, seeks fresh relief package for Delta ryots

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday (July 23) urged the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to announce a fresh relief package for farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, who are facing severe distress due to shortage of Cauvery water for Samba cultivation besides suffering losses during the Kuruvai season.
In a statement, Stalin said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had rejected Tamil Nadu's request to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water, alleging that the Authority had failed to appreciate the State's urgent requirement.
Criticising the state government's handling of the issue, Stalin said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should have met the Prime Minister to press Tamil Nadu's case. He alleged that neither the Chief Minister nor the Water Resources Minister had taken up the issue with the Union government.
Chief Minister Vijay has not even taken steps to hand over the Assembly resolution to the Union government. Why is he reluctant to question Karnataka for refusing to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water
MK Stalin, DMK president
He further alleged that the Chief Secretary had also failed to raise the matter with his Karnataka counterpart or the Union government.
Expressing disappointment over what he termed the government's silence on the issue, Stalin questioned why the Chief Minister had not strongly asserted Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water.
"The Chief Minister has not even taken steps to hand over the Assembly resolution to the Union government. Why is he reluctant to question Karnataka for refusing to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water?" Stalin asked.
He urged the state government to immediately approach the Supreme Court to secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water and take urgent measures to protect farmers.