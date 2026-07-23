MK Stalin says Vijay government silent on Cauvery row, seeks fresh relief package for Delta ryots

In a statement, Stalin said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had rejected Tamil Nadu's request to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water, alleging that the Authority had failed to appreciate the State's urgent requirement.

Criticising the state government's handling of the issue, Stalin said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should have met the Prime Minister to press Tamil Nadu's case. He alleged that neither the Chief Minister nor the Water Resources Minister had taken up the issue with the Union government.