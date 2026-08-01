Cauvery row: CM Vijay puts Bengaluru visit on good afternoon DK Shivakumar's request

CM Vijay held discussions with senior officials of the Water Resources Department on Friday to assess the pros and cons of undertaking the proposed Bengaluru visit, sources said. However, before he could take a final call on the visit, the Karnataka CM conveyed its reluctance to proceed with the bilateral meeting.

The proposed meeting was initiated at the request of Chief Minister Vijay, with the Karnataka government expressing its willingness to hold bilateral talks on issues related to the Cauvery river water dispute and the Mekedatu reservoir project.

However, after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) rejected Karnataka's appeal to stay the CWRC's directive to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka appeared reluctant to proceed with the proposed talks.