Thalapathy 68 likely to be Boss

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, the title of Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 68 has been the talking point among movie geeks.

There have been several speculations on what could be the title of this Venkat Prabhu directorial that will revolve around time travel.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the first look of the movie will be revealed on December 31 while the title will be revealed on January 1.

The widespread discussion is that the film has been titled Boss, which will have Vijay in different makeovers.

Read: 'Thalapathy 68': Makers release the pooja video

A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “Boss is one of the three titles that is in consideration. However, the team hasn’t taken a final call yet. We will have to wait close to January 1 to know what the film’s title is.”

Vijay will be seen playing a 19-year-old in the film and underwent a de-aging process with a full body scan.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. The latest update is that actor Kiccha Sudeep has joined the team along with Malvika Sharma.

Apart from that the film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashant, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav among others.

Also Read: Thalapathy 68 launched; AI-based song to be filmed today