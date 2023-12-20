Thalapathy 68 FL on Dec 31, title reveal on January 1

CHENNAI: New Year has come early for actor Vijay’s fans as the makers of Thalapathy 68 are all set to unveil the first look of the film on December 31 and the film’s title on January 1.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the shoot of the film is progressing at a rapid pace in a studio in Chennai.

This project marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the production house after Bigil and his first with Venkat Prabhu.

The film is said to be a light-hearted entertainer that revolves around time travel in which Vijay plays a dual role.

“Vijay plays a 19-year-old in a portion and the makers had travelled to Los Angeles for a 3D body scan for the deaging process,” a source told DT Next.

The latest update is that actor Kiccha Sudeep has joined the team along with Malvika Sharma.

Apart from that the film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Vaibhav among others.

