Venkat Prabhu to direct Vijay in Thalapathy 68?

Over the last couple of days, tinseltown is abuzz with reports doing rounds that Vijay and Venkat Prabhu are joining forces for Thalapathy 68. While one section of netizens say that the film will be produced by Lyca, we hear that Thalapathy 68 will be produced by AGS Entertainment. However, the latest we hear from reliable sources is that things haven’t been confirmed on the film front yet. Sources say that Vijay has listened to narrations from a couple of directors and he is impressed. Venkat Prabhu is one of them. He is yet to listen to the detailed version of the script.

Once he hears the narration from Venkat Prabhu and another director, we will come to know with whom he decides to work with. The actor is currently shooting for his 67th film titled Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu has a project lined up with Sivakarthikeyan, which will be produced by AGS Entertainment.