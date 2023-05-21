It's official! Vijay teams up with Venkat Prabhu and Yuvan for his 68th film

CHENNAI: With the buzz of the teaming up of actor Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and Yuvan Shankar Raja for 'Thalapathy 68' doing rounds on the internet, it is now official that the trio will indeed join forces.
In an announcement video, the actor made the industry grapevine official.
The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment's Archana Kalpathi, who previously produced the actor's 'Bigil' in 2019. Venkat Prabhu will team up with Vijay for the first time and Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time in two decades, the pair previously worked together in Puthiya Geethai (2003).
The production house has also issued an official statement regarding 'Thalapathy 68'
On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android