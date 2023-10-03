Thalapathy 68 launched; AI-based song to be filmed today

CHENNAI: The announcement of Vijay’s next after Leo that has the working title of Thalapathy 68 raised a lot of anticipation. The story that will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu is being bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. Thalapathy 68 was officially launched by the makers with a pooja at a city studio on Monday. The cast and the crew of the film were in attendance.

“Vijay, Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Priyanka Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Choudhary and Vaibhav among others, who play crucial roles in the film were present. The shoot of the film will commence on Tuesday and the team will be filming a song, which is based in AI that revolves around Vijay’s younger version,” said a source close to the film unit to DT Next.

The film will be shot in various locations and the makers are aiming for a summer 2024 release.