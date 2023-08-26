Thalapathy 68 team takes off to LA for 3D VFX scan

CHENNAI: The team of Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 68 has taken off to Los Angeles in California, US on Friday night. This means that the pre-production work for the film has started in full swing.



While we had reported that Vijay will be seen in a dual role, a source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The team is heading to a VFX headquarters in Los Angeles. Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Archana Kalpathi and Jagadish Palanisamy from the team flew to the US on Friday night.

Also Read: Vijay in a dual role for Thalapathy 68; look test in London

Archana Kalpathi

Jagadish Palanisamy

They will visit a studio in the US for a 3D VFX scan of Vijay for one of his characters in the film.” Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 are some of the Indian films who have done de-aging 3D effects for the actor.

While SRK played a teenager in Fan and Kamal is speculated to play a younger character using AI effects in Indian 2, we do not know yet on whether the 3D VFX scan for Vijay is being done for the younger version of his character or for the older version.

The movie has Siddhartha Nuni as the cinematographer and Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composer.

The movie will go on floors post the release of Vijay’s Leo.