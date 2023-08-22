VIJAY IN A DUAL ROLE FOR THALAPATHY 68;LOOK TEST IN LONDON

CHENNAI: Even as Vijay’s 67th film Leo is yet to release, the announcement of his next project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, has been creating a lot of buzz across the internet and in the industry. The film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment is in its pre-production stage.

The exclusive update is that the team is all set to take off to London this week. “The look test for Thalapathy 68 will be an intense one as he will be seen in various make overs. The test photoshoot for the film will take place in London early next week. Vijay plays a dual role in the Venkat Prabhu directorial and will be a rustic political action thriller,” a reliable source told DT Next.

Jyotika

Much to social media’s expectations, Priyanka Mohan and Jyotika will be playing female leads in the film. “It is true that they have been approached. Priyanka Mohan could be the younger Vijay’s female lead while Jyotika plays the lead alongside the older version. However, both these actors haven’t signed the agreement yet,” added the source.

Priyanka Mohan

We also learn that the auditions for other crucial roles are currently taking place. “There is still time to finalise the ensemble as Thalapathy 68 will go on floors in the last week of October or the first week of November,” said the source. Siddharth Nuni will be the cinematographer for the project.

