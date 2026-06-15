Actor ‘Master’ Mahendran’s advice on handling Chennai power cuts: Tolerate it for few months

CHENNAI: Actor ‘Master’ Mahendran has come under criticism on social media following his remarks on the recurring power outages reported in Chennai
During a recent interaction, Mahendran was asked about complaints regarding frequent power cuts in the city. Responding to the question, he said people should be willing to tolerate it for a few months and questioned why the matter was being repeatedly raised.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, his comments have since triggered strong reactions online, with several users criticising him for underplaying the issue.
According to the report, Mahendran said, "Why do you question everything? You enjoyed life without power issues for so long, can't you tolerate it for six months? If necessary, take the electricity from my house."
He also asked whether raising the issue before microphones would solve the problem.
The comments quickly drew criticisms from the public, who are frustrated by the power supply situation.
Several social media users responded to the actor's remarks, with some asking how long would he be willing to live without electricity.
Many users described the comments as insensitive, particularly at a time when residents in many parts of Chennai have been voicing concerns over frequent power disruptions. The controversy has continued to generate discussion online since the remarks surfaced.
Mahendran began his career as a child artist in Tamil cinema and made his debut in the 1994 film ‘Nattamai’. He later appeared in ‘Coimbatore Mappillai’ and ‘Natpukkaga’, before making the transition to lead roles with ‘Vizha’.
He is also known for portraying the younger version of Vijay Sethupathi's character in ‘Master’. Recently, he played a key role in the film ‘29’. As a child artiste, he also appeared in Rajinikanth-starrers ‘Muthu’ and ‘Padayappa’.