Tamil Nadu govt rolls out teams to curb power cuts; check their contact numbers

CHENNAI: Amid growing public outrage over recurring power cuts in Chennai and its suburbs, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) on Wednesday launched a major emergency response initiative, deploying 10 high-level monitoring teams and 125 special power restoration patrol vehicles to ensure quicker restoration of supply during unexpected outages.
Electricity Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar flagged off the vehicles at the TNPDCL headquarters in Chennai, a day after chairing a high-level review meeting attended by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and senior power sector officials.
The move comes against the backdrop of widespread complaints over prolonged and frequent power interruptions in several parts of the city and neighbouring districts over the past few weeks.
Following the review meeting, TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan ordered the immediate formation of 10 special monitoring teams to oversee outage management and coordinate restoration efforts across the State.
TNGECL managing director PN Sridhar and TNPDCL MD M Govinda Rao are among the senior officers leading the teams. The teams will work alongside existing maintenance and mobile restoration units without altering the existing chain of command.
The teams will monitor major breakdowns, ensure prompt fault reporting, track restoration progress, facilitate alternate power supply arrangements and coordinate with the distribution, transmission and generation wings. They will also oversee consumer grievance redressal through Minnagam and monitor complaints received through social media and other channels.
To strengthen consumer service, the utility has expanded its field-level response network by establishing 77 additional Fuse of Call centres, taking the total number of such centres to 147 across the State.
As part of the special drive, five MRT teams have also been deployed. Four specialised vehicles equipped with advanced fault-detection systems for underground high-voltage cables and seven vehicles dedicated to repairing faults in high-voltage and extra-high-voltage overhead lines have been kept on standby.
Officials said the monitoring teams would focus on areas witnessing repeated cable failures, prolonged outages, transformer faults, feeder trips and substation equipment failures. Priority would also be given to restoring supply in areas serving essential services such as hospitals and drinking water facilities.
To expedite emergency repairs, TNPDCL has delegated additional financial authority to field officers. Chief Engineers can now sanction emergency expenditure of up to Rs 1 lakh, while Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers or Junior Engineers can approve spending up to Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Additional funds will also be released immediately, as required, for restoration works.