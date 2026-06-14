Rains are here, but Chennai yet to get respite from power cuts

The longest outage was reported on First Narayana Street and Kumarappa Street in Chennai Central, where power supply remained disrupted for 8 hours and 32 minutes after the Seven Wells RMU tripped at 5.28 am.

Most of the disruptions were attributed to low-tension (LT) cable faults, feeder trips and equipment failures. Power supply has since been restored in all affected areas.

A series of cable-related faults affected several neighbourhoods in central Chennai. Purasawalkam witnessed a power cut lasting 4 hours and 45 minutes due to a 120-mm LT cable fault. In Pudupet, a 120-mm LT cable fire disrupted supply for 4 hours and 40 minutes, while residents of Nandanam and Triplicane faced outages of 3 hours and 45 minutes each because of LT cable faults.