Outages spark outrage, government faces protests across Chennai

The growing public anger comes nearly a month after a major outage linked to a disturbance in the 400 KV transmission network at Manali and Athipattu, which affected two 230 KV feeders and triggered a cascading effect across parts of North Chennai, leaving several neighbourhoods without power for hours.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior department official said the city had witnessed two major breakdowns in recent weeks, including the Manali transmission disturbance. The official also pointed to a recent incident near Mylapore where two 33 KV lines were damaged, resulting in localised disruptions before supply was restored.