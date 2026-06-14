Tiruvallur: Residents block highway over frequent power cuts

According to residents, more than 500 families in the two villages have been experiencing repeated unscheduled power cuts, particularly at night, for the past week. Despite several complaints to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials, the issue remained unresolved, they alleged.

Angered by a power outage that lasted for more than an hour on Saturday night, over 50 residents gathered on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway and staged a road roko, affecting vehicular movement in the area.