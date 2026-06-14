Tiruvallur: Residents block highway over frequent power cuts

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Siruvanur and Siruvanur Kandigai near Tiruvallur staged a road blockade on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway on Saturday night, protesting frequent power outages in their localities.
According to residents, more than 500 families in the two villages have been experiencing repeated unscheduled power cuts, particularly at night, for the past week. Despite several complaints to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials, the issue remained unresolved, they alleged.
Angered by a power outage that lasted for more than an hour on Saturday night, over 50 residents gathered on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway and staged a road roko, affecting vehicular movement in the area.
On receiving information, Tiruvallur Taluk police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. The agitation was withdrawn after police assured residents that steps would be taken to restore the electricity supply.
Subsequently, the electricity board staff attended to the fault and restored power to the affected areas after about an hour.
Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time due to the protest, but then returned to normal.