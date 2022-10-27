A celebration of excesses

CHENNAI: It’s a saga that repeats every year. The Greater Chennai Corporation issues guidelines on how to celebrate Deepavali in a manner that is safe, responsible, and does not create a nuisance for the public.

And every year, unfailingly, the citizens do not disappoint with their antics in the run up to the festive eve and the day of the festival of lights.

The Corporation had asked people across the city to collect their own cracker waste and hand it over to sanitary workers the next day. The reason was that storm water drain work was going on at full speed, along with the desilting of canals.

The civic body’s apprehension was that paper waste from crackers could get mixed with rain water, get flushed into the drains and clog them, even before the monsoons were upon us.