525 burn victims admitted to hospitals post Deepavali in TN

CHENNAI: A day after Deepavali celebration as many as 525 burn victims are being treated at various government hospitals in the State. Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the victims at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital, Egmore Children's Hospital, and Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

He met people receiving treatment and inquired about their health and treatment given. The burns ward of these hospitals received several cases of burns during the festival.

A total of five patients, including four inpatients were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 36 patients, including 11 inpatients, were being treated at Stanley Medical College and Hospital, 11 children with 2 inpatients are admitted to Egmore Children's Hospital and 17 burn patients, including 7 inpatients are being treated at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The Health Minister said that there are a total of 345 outpatients and 180 inpatients being treated at government medical college hospitals in the State. All the patients are being monitored closely and all kind of medical support is available at the hospitals as the burns wards were kept ready before Deepavali.

In 2020, the numbers were low due to the pandemic and 242 outpatients and 92 inpatients were admitted post burn injuries. The numbers were higher comparatively in 2021, with 342 outpatients and 159 inpatients.