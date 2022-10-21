Cracker waste should be collected, disposed separately: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) directed sanitation workers to collect the firecracker waste separately and dispose of it on the same day on the occasion of Deepavali (October 24).

Ahead of Deepavali, a meeting was chaired on Saturday, the Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi directed that the firecracker waste should be collected separately and take it to the processing plants.

Two heavy vehicles should be allotted to each zone for this work. He advised that these wastes should be properly sent to the station at Gummudipoondi.

N Mahesan, cheif engineer of Solid Waste Management Department, Shankar Lal Kumawat, Joint Commissioner (Health), officials from Urpesar Company and Chennai Enviro Company officials were part of the meeting discussed about the proper disposal of firecracker waste accumulated in various parts of the city.