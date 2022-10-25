Industries in TN affected as workers leave for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Industries in Tiruppur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu will be affected as the migrant workers in large numbers have left for their hometowns on a long holiday in view offestivities.

After the Covid-19 pandemic created a big lull in celebrations, this year most of the labourers and skilled workers from the North Indian states have left for hometowns.

Coimbatore, which is home to a large number of Medium, Small and Micro industries, is facing acute shortage of hands.

K.M. Murugan, a small industrialist while speaking to IANS said , "I have 223 workers and more than 90 per cent are from the North Indian states. Of these most are staying here with their families, but still they have left for their hometowns to celebrate Deepavali with their extended relatives, including parents, cousins and others."

In Tiruppur also the market was affected as most of the workers have left.

Chandra kumar.K.L, owner of a small textile unit in Tiruppur while speaking to IANS said, "Indeed our work is affected but for me my workers are more important. Let them be refreshed after meeting their families and I have told them to come back only after ten days. I have already informed my clients that I will need ten more days for any deadline."

With Vietnam and Bangladesh vying with each other to encroach into the Indian textile export market, ten days of leave is a huge gap leading to the loss of business, but the owners are keen that the workers enjoy their holidays.

Several industries in Tiruppur had also booked flight tickets for their employees so that they utilise their leave properly instead of spending time in trains.