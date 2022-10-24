Deepavali 2022: Sound and fury of festive lights

Production of firecrackers has also dipped by 50 per cent due to the Supreme Court’s 2018 ban on the use of barium nitrate in crackers. While demand will be high this year, prices of the crackers have gone up by 40-50 per cent. This is because the use of alternative chemicals like strontium nitrate has pushed up production costs by 50-60%, as the chemical must be imported from China or Spain.

Products made using barium nitrate had a shelf life of 10 years, whereas the green crackers, which absorb more moisture, barely last six months.

The ban on barium nitrate had a direct hit on the workforce too which went down by 50 per cent. There are about two lakh workers directly employed in the fireworks sector, who are distributed in 1,200 odd-units in Sivakasi. The industry had a business volume in excess of Rs 6,000 cr just a few years ago.