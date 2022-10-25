Chennai's AQI dropped to hazardous levels during Deepavali

CHENNAI: Despite the promotion of green crackers and time restrictions, Chennai city's air pollution levels dropped to hazardous levels during Deepavali.

According to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged from 345 and 786 observed on October 24 from 6 am to October 25 at 6 am.

Sowcarpet registered the highest pollution with an AQI of 786 as against last year’s 371. Nungambakkam followed suit with 563, Valasaravakkam with 545, Triplicane posted 503 and Thiruvottiyur with 436. Besant Nagar, like last year, recorded the least AQI value of 345 and T Nagar followed with 372.

According to the AQI standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI between 401 and 500 is considered severe, affecting healthy people and seriously impacting those with existing diseases. If values are between 301-400, they may cause respiratory illness in people with prolonged exposure. Anything between 201 and 300 is considered poor causing breathing discomfort to people.