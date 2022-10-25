Public should be aware of ongoing SWD works: GCC

CHENNAI: Following the tragic incident of a 24-year-old journalist who died after he fell into a stormwater drain at Jafferkhanpet, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that though there are barricades placed at the places where drain works are ongoing, public should be aware and little cautious near these sites. People should be aware of these sites and try not to shift the barricades.

"From June, we have issued circular to put up barricades to avoid mishap. Even people should be aware, because they shift them to use short cuts. It is the responsibility of the public to stop those who move the barricades, and they should also inform the concerned officials," said Bedi.

"If there are no barricades or any shortages, they can contact 1913. Or inform the counsellors, police or Zonal officers to prevent such a mishap. We have been insisting other departments ensure there are barricades," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation is in the process of constructing stormwater drains (SWD). Apart from that, the state highways department is doing work in the core city and outer areas, including Semmencheri. The Water Resources Department (WRD) had also carried out a desilting exercise across the city for the estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

"For a year, GCC has taken up 964 kilometres of SWD in the city, of which 224 KM in the core areas, at a cost of Rs 728 crore under Singara Chennai project. The works in several areas including Seethamal colony, Tnagar, Ashok Nagar, Virugambakkam, GN Chetty road, Pullianthope, and Ambedkar Nagar road are almost completed," stated the commissioner.