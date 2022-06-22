Are the TN Board exams still relevant or should they be scrapped?

Is the government just wasting money making such elaborate arrangements for such an examination?

School education in most countries across the world, including some of the best in the world like the United States has already migrated to the continuous assessment programs and does not depend on the marks obtained in a single exam to determine the student’s potential. In most countries, admission to colleges, just like at private institutions here, commence much before the completion of the high school programme and students are provided admission based on various parameters tracked over the years. Even here, several streams such as the CBSE and ICSE give more weightage to continuous assessment although they have still retained the Classes 10 and 12 board exams.