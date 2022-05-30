TN releases handbook for NEET preparation

CHENNAI: A comprehensive handbook was released for medical aspirants in state-run schools despite the state opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The state has been providing free coaching for the test.

At present, government school students were given free NEET training in the high-tech labs in their respective institutions even as the state government is still not confident that the common medical entrance test will be scrapped following their request to the Centre.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the government has decided not to “confuse” the students with regard to the outcome of NEET in the state and therefore, the free coaching would be further improved.

“A detailed training handbook especially in Tamil, formulated by experts, in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, which is considered in NEET has been released first in Sivaganga district,” he added.

Stating that if required all the handbooks will be distributed to all the government school students, who want to appear for NEET this year, the official said, “this was also hosted on the website of the School Education Department.”

Pointing out that each handbook has been prepared by more than 20 experts in their respective field, he said “the booklets would contain important questions, which are possible to appear in NEET papers.”

The official claimed that the students will secure “required” pass marks if they cover everything from the handbook, which was exclusively prepared for them.

“If there were any doubts with regard to the questions, the students could clear that from the experts,” he said adding that “the students could also seek clarifications for their doubts through e-mails.”

Referring to the undergraduate NEET exams on July 17, the authorities in the School Education Department were expecting at least 1,000 students from the government and government-aided schools to clear the NEET this year and would get admission to the medical colleges.

“The full 7 per cent horizontal reservation for the students in government schools to get medical seats in the colleges will also be possible in this NEET training initiative from the government,” he added.