Class 12 board results is here: Overall pass percentage was 93.76%

As many as 2,628 schools have secured a 100% pass percentage. Similarly, a total of 246 government schools have also secured a 100% pass percentage.

According to the analysis released by the Directorate of Examination, government schools have secured an overall pass percentage of 89.06%.

Pass percentage in Physics was 96.47%, in Chemistry it was 97.98%, Mathematics was 97.29%, Biology (98.86%), Botany (95.34%), Zoology (96.01%), Commerce (96.31%) and in Accountancy, it was 93.76%.

Similarly, as many as 634 candidates have secured centum in Physics, Chemistry (1,500), Biology (1,541) Mathematics (1,858), Botony (47), Zoology (22), and Commerce it was 4,634 students have secured centum.

Nearly 8.06 lakh students, including private candidates, have appeared for the exams held from May 5-28. Of the total, as many as 4,21,622 lakh were girls, and 3,84,655 lakh boys appeared for the exams.