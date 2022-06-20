Class 12 board results is here: Overall pass percentage was 93.76%

CHENNAI: In Class 12 board exams, girls have outperformed the boys once again, the results of which were declared on Monday. The overall pass percentage this year was (93.76%), slightly than 2020's pass percentage of 92.3%. Of the total 8,06,277 students who registered through schools, the girls’ pass percentage was 96.32% and the boys’ was 90.96%.
There was no board exam for Class 12 in the year 2021 due to Covid pandemic.
As many as 2,628 schools have secured a 100% pass percentage. Similarly, a total of 246 government schools have also secured a 100% pass percentage.
According to the analysis released by the Directorate of Examination, government schools have secured an overall pass percentage of 89.06%.
Pass percentage in Physics was 96.47%, in Chemistry it was 97.98%, Mathematics was 97.29%, Biology (98.86%), Botany (95.34%), Zoology (96.01%), Commerce (96.31%) and in Accountancy, it was 93.76%.
Similarly, as many as 634 candidates have secured centum in Physics, Chemistry (1,500), Biology (1,541) Mathematics (1,858), Botony (47), Zoology (22), and Commerce it was 4,634 students have secured centum.
Nearly 8.06 lakh students, including private candidates, have appeared for the exams held from May 5-28. Of the total, as many as 4,21,622 lakh were girls, and 3,84,655 lakh boys appeared for the exams.