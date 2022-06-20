TN engineering admissions: Over 18K candidates enrolled on day 1

CHENNAI: The much-awaited online registration for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu begins on a bright note with more than 18,000 candidates enrolled on day one.

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman said that a total of 18,763 students have registered till 6 pm on Monday.

Stating that as many as 4,199 students have made payments, the official said a total of 790 candidates have uploaded their certificates.

According to him, this year also, TNEA 2022 is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

This year all the schools were instructed to provide help to the students in enrolling in engineering courses. In addition, more than 100 student facilitation centres were established across the state where the students could register themselves free of cost.

The official also said that awareness will be created about 7.5% horizontal reservation among the students in all the government schools so that admissions in the higher educational institutions will be improved.

The last date for online registration will be July 19 and after a gap of three days, the random number will be assigned to the students. The certificate verification will also begin on July 20 and would go up to July 31. On August 8, the rank list will be published and accordingly, the counselling will start on August 16 and would end on September 18.

For two decades till 2018, Anna University has been conducting engineering admissions through single-window counselling. However, it changed in 2019 after differences propped up between Anna University and the Higher Education Department over the reconstitution of the TNEA committee. Since then, the DOTE has been conducting engineering counselling.