TN Class 10 board results out: Overall pass percentage 90.07%

CHENNAI: Girls have outperformed the boys once again in the Class 10 Tamil Nadu board exams, the results of which were declared on Monday.
The overall pass percentage this year was 90.07 %, lower than 2019's pass percentage of 95.2%. there were no board exams during 2020 and 2021 due to Covid pandemic.
Of the total 8.21 lakh students who registered through schools, the girls’ pass percentage was 94.38% and the boys’ was 85.83%.
As many as 4,006 schools have secured a 100% pass percentage. According to the analysis released by the Directorate of Examination, government schools have secured an overall pass percentage of 85.25%.
Pass percentage in language was 94.84%. In English, the pass percentage was 96.18% and in Mathematics the overall pass percentage was 90.89%. In Science subject, the overall percentage was 93.67% and in social studies, the pass percentage was 91.86%.
Only one student has secured 100% marks in the Tamil language. In English, as many as 45 students have secured centum. A total of 2,186 students have scored centum in Mathematics and in Science subject 3,841 candidates and in social science a total of 1,009 secured centum marks respectively.
The pass percentage in Chennai was 88.76. In the districts, the highest pass percentage was recorded in the Kanniyakumari district (97.22%).
A total of 8,06,277 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams, which were held from May 5 to May 28.