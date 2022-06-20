TN Class 10 board results out: Overall pass percentage 90.07%

CHENNAI: Girls have outperformed the boys once again in the Class 10 Tamil Nadu board exams, the results of which were declared on Monday.

The overall pass percentage this year was 90.07 %, lower than 2019's pass percentage of 95.2%. there were no board exams during 2020 and 2021 due to Covid pandemic.

Of the total 8.21 lakh students who registered through schools, the girls’ pass percentage was 94.38% and the boys’ was 85.83%.

As many as 4,006 schools have secured a 100% pass percentage. According to the analysis released by the Directorate of Examination, government schools have secured an overall pass percentage of 85.25%.