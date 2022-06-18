Students, parents eager, anxious as results day for board exams near

CHENNAI: Students of classes 10 and 12 eagerly wait for board exam results after the State government postponed the result date from 18 to 20 June.
Speaking to DT Next, H Pratheek who wrote his class 10 exam said, "After all the uncertainty owing to Covid, I was anxious to sit for the final exam this May. But, with 20th approaching, I am even more anxious."
Pratheek says writing exam is better than all-pass. "My seniors both in classes 10 and 12 say all-pass is not really helpful as we barely studied the syllabus for the respective year" added Pratheek.
Meanwhile, Rajeshwari, mother of a class 12 daughter had taken off from work, owing to board exam results. "I am more stressed than my daughter. Earlier I took leave on June 18th, but the government postponed the results, "said Rajeshwari.
Rajeshwari working as a house help in Ambattur is worried about paying college fees for her daughter. "I hope my daughter secures good marks so that I can admit her in a good college, "she added.
Students of classes 10, 11 and 12 wrote their exam in May after two years due to Covid induced lockdown.