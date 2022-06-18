TamilNadu

Students, parents eager, anxious as results day for board exams near

Speaking to DT Next, H Pratheek who wrote his class 10 exam said, "After all the uncertainty owing to Covid, I was anxious to sit for the final exam this May. But, with 20th approaching, I am even more anxious."
Students of classes 10, 11 and 12 wrote their exam in May after two years due to Covid induced lockdown.File
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Students of classes 10 and 12 eagerly wait for board exam results after the State government postponed the result date from 18 to 20 June.

Pratheek says writing exam is better than all-pass. "My seniors both in classes 10 and 12 say all-pass is not really helpful as we barely studied the syllabus for the respective year" added Pratheek.

‘Classes 10,12 exam results should be published in schools’

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari, mother of a class 12 daughter had taken off from work, owing to board exam results. "I am more stressed than my daughter. Earlier I took leave on June 18th, but the government postponed the results, "said Rajeshwari.

Rajeshwari working as a house help in Ambattur is worried about paying college fees for her daughter. "I hope my daughter secures good marks so that I can admit her in a good college, "she added.

TN students’ board exam show alarms teachers

